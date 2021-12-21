Man, 46, arrested after he allegedly throws 'homemade incendiary devices' at man in Kaimuki

Dec. 21—Honolulu police arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly threw several "homemade incendiary devices " at another man in Kaimuki Saturday night.

Police said the suspect threw the devices at the victim, 36 in the 2800 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 7 :30 p.m.

The suspect and victim do not know one another.

No injuries were reported.

Within a half-hour, police located the suspect in the area of the Kamuela Avenue and Date Street intersection on suspicion of first-degree arson and six counts of explosive devices.