Man, 46, charged in attempted armed robbery of Kapolei Pizza Hut

Aug. 27—Prosecutors charged a 46-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rob a restaurant at knifepoint in Kapolei.

Sean F. Kihano appeared at Honolulu District Court today on charges of one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

His aggregate bail is set at $100, 000.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Honolulu police in court documents said a man walked into Pizza Hut at 91-590 Farrington Highway at about 12 :40 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife at the general manager and a demand note that said, "give me all the money or else I kill you."

The man fled on foot with no money taken from the restaurant after the general manager activated the panic alarm.

No injuries were reported.

Twenty minutes later, police spotted a man matching the suspect's description in the area of Farrington Highway and Kealanani Avenue in Kapolei.

Officers confronted him when the man ran across the street. Police chased after him when at some point the man stopped and wielded a knife toward the officers, police said.

The officers ordered him to drop the knife but the man refused to comply.

A physical struggle ensued and the officers removed the knife from the man identified as Kihano and detained him.