Man, 46, charged in sex assault, kidnapping of Volcano woman

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 15—Prosecutors charged a 46-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 57-year-old woman in Volcano.

James Michael Taylor made his initial appearance before Judge Harry Freitas at Hilo District Court Tuesday via video conference from a cellblock on two counts of first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of third-degree sex assault and one count of third-degree assault.

Freitas denied a request for a bail reduction.

Taylor is in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $187, 000 bail.

The assault occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said the woman was asleep at her residence when she heard a dog barking outside. When she walked out into her yard, a man tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the man left her property, the victim immediately called police.

Officers arrested the man identified as Taylor after they located him asleep in the bushes on a neighboring vacant lot a short distance from the victim's home and arrested him.

Recommended Stories

  • Sexual assault charges against McGregor in Corsica dropped

    Charges of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure against Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor have been dropped because of a lack of evidence, a court in the Corsican city of Bastia announced Thursday.

  • Police body-camera video captures fatal shooting at Ohio hospital

    The footage was released after Miles Jackson was fatally shot Monday at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • Netflix's 'Stranger Things' dethroned Disney's Marvel shows to become this week's top streaming series as buzz builds for season 4

    "Stranger Things" reclaimed its place as the top streaming series in the US this week as "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" surged past "WandaVision."

  • Princes William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

    The Duke of Cambridge will not walk shoulder to shoulder with the Duke of Sussex at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with the two being separated by Peter Phillips. Seemingly in recognition of ongoing tensions between them, the royal brothers will flank their older cousin as they walk in a procession behind their grandfather's coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of St George's Chapel on Saturday. They will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church. Prince William, 38, is then expected to join the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, inside the chapel for the 3pm ceremony. Although the seating plan has not yet been announced, it is thought Prince Harry, 36, will sit next to Mr Phillips, 43, who is attending the funeral alone after separating from his wife, Autumn, in February last year. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, 39, has not flown over on doctors' advice. Due to Government coronavirus restrictions on indoor worship, royals who do not live with each other will be seated two metres apart for the 50-minute service.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Why officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright was charged with manslaughter, not murder

    Wright’s death led​ some ​people to​ question​ why the white police officer, who has since resigned from her job, was not charged with murder.

  • Biden called George W. Bush before he announced his Afghanistan troop withdrawal plan - but neither said whether Bush supported it

    President Joe Biden also spoke with former President Barack Obama by phone before announcing the decision.

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Disney, Carnival cancel additional sailings amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Norwegian and Carnival cancel more cruises.

  • This is America: No I don't eat pork, but yes I'd love a glass (or five) of wine. Not all Muslims practice Islam the same

    Here is a casual reminder this Ramadan not to stereotype Muslims (Translation: don't @ me if you see me stuffing my face.)

  • Matt Gaetz teased a 'fight back' ad, trying to shift attention from sex-trafficking allegations by alleging that CNN is out to get him

    The ad includes hidden-camera footage produced by Project Vertias of an CNN employee discussing coverage of the congressman.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • A forensic pathologist being sued by the family of a Black man killed by police is testifying for Derek Chauvin's defense

    Dr. David Fowler told jurors George Floyd died of a heart condition. He was sued in a similar case in his time as Maryland's chief medical examiner.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won't run again in 2022

    Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said Wednesday he won't run for reelection after 25 years in Congress, making him the most senior House Republican to announce he won't be back in 2022. Brady was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul. He acknowledged that being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year's midterm elections had some bearing on his decision. Brady's district has been reliably safe for Republicans for years.