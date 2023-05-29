Man, 47, arrested and charged with felonious assault after Akron shooting

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felonious assault after a May 22 shooting on Hayden Avenue in Akron.

Police found a 33-year-old man in a driveway at a residence on the 800 block of Hayden Avenue with gunshot wounds. He told police the other man had shot him during an altercation.

After the shooting, the 47-year-old left the scene but was later stopped by police near Mercer and Cadillac avenues. The man, who was found with a loaded handgun, also had a gunshot would to the leg. He told police he accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was trying to secure the weapon.

Both men were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Shooting on Hayden Avenue leads to two injured, one arrested