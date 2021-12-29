Man, 47, found shot dead in St. Petersburg field, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — Officers responding to a call about a shooting found the body of a 47-year-old man in a St. Petersburg field, police said.

The call came in at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the 2100 block of 17th Ave. S, a neighborhood of single-family homes. Police found the victim and confirmed he had been shot. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man’s name.