Man, 47, seriously injured in Waialua robbery

Mar. 30—A 47-year-old man was seriously injured after a male suspect allegedly stabbed him in the upper arm in Waialua late Wednesday.

Honolulu police said an unknown male demanded property from the victim on Goodale Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper arm and fled the scene on foot.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the victim and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.