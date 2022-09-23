Man, 48, arrested after allegedly firing shots in Ewa Beach dispute
Sep. 23—Honolulu police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly shot at another man in Ewa Beach.
Police said a 43-year-old man was in his vehicle at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, when he got into an argument with the suspect at about 3 :30 p.m. Sunday.
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill him and shot at his vehicle twice while the victim was attempting to leave.
No injuries were reported.
Through a police investigation, the suspect was identified.
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located the suspect in Kalaeloa Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, promoting a dangerous drug in the second-degree and criminal contempt of court.