Man, 48, dies after scooter crash in Meriden

A 48-year-old man died after a scooter crash on South Colony Street in Meriden on Monday night, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. Monday after receiving several 911 calls reporting that a man crashed his scooter in the area. Officers found two people trying to render aid to an unresponsive man lying in a front yard with a scooter nearby on its side, police said.

Emergency services arrived and began treating the man before transporting him to MidState Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigations into the incident revealed the man was heading north on Old Colony Road from Wallingford and then turned onto South Colony Street before crashing, police said.

The man does not appear to have experienced any major trauma, according to police. Police are waiting until family and friends have been notified before releasing the man’s identity.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing pending an autopsy, police said. The Meriden Police Major Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to call Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.