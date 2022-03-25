Man, 48, killed in shooting in Cathedral City on Thursday

A 48-year-old man died in a shooting in Cathedral City on Thursday, according to the police department.

The department received reports of a shooting near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail around 3:28 p.m., police said in a press release. The area is south of Ramon Road and east of the wash.

Officers found the man injured and lying in a front yard. Paramedics rendered medical aid, but he died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

A suspect's vehicle was later found in the 35700 block of Date Palm Drive and a person of interest was detained for questioning, police said.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at 760-770-0300 or anonymously contact Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City: Man, 48 dies in shooting Thursday on Shifting Sands