Police on the scene of the Sunday shooting.

WORCESTER - Police are investigating the shooting of a man in the area of 211 Dewey St. Sunday evening.

The victim, 48, was rushed to a hospital, according to police. His condition was not immediately revealed by authorities.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

