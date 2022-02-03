Man, 48, shot by police after allegedly charging at officers with knife in Ala Moana area appears in court

Feb. 3—A 48-year-old homeless man accused of charging at Honolulu police officers while holding a knife in the Ala Moana area on Jan. 24 made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court Wednesday morning.

Ricky L. Kaleopaa appeared before Judge Kenneth Shimozono via video conference from a cellblock in a wheelchair with each hand as well as his right arm wrapped in gauze bandages.

On the night of Jan. 24, police responded to a call of a man threatening another man with a knife in the area of Kona Iki and Kona streets. Upon arrival, officers repeatedly ordered Kaleopaa to drop the knife.

A nearby surveillance camera and body-worn camera footage showed Kaleopaa instead raising the knife and running toward the officers at which time two officers fired a total of nine shots.

Kaleopaa was charged with first-degree attempted assault against a law enforcement officer, second-degree attempted assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. He is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $75, 000 aggregate bail.

In a Monday news conference, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said the officers who opened fire did everything right in the life-threatening situation and will not face any criminal charges.

Court documents say Kaleopaa came within 10 feet of the officers when two of the officers discharged their duty firearms.

Body-worn camera footage shows Kaleopaa falling to the ground screaming. Officers administered first aid to Kaleopaa who sustained at least four gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over. He was treated and taken to The Queen's Medical Center in serious condition.

Police recovered the knife with an 8-inch long blade from the scene.

Kaleopaa has a criminal history of one felony conviction for criminal property damage and three petty misdemeanor convictions for liquor in public places, prohibitions on replica guns and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.