Man, 49, charged with murder in shooting of El Paso teen during December fight at home

A Dallas-area man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teenager five months ago during a fight at a home in South-Central El Paso, police officials said Monday.

Luis Renteria, 49, of Garland, Texas, faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Isaiah Lerma on Dec. 30.

Lerma was killed and two other people were shot and hospitalized when a fight broke out about 12:20 a.m. during a gathering at a home on Durazno Avenue next to Lincoln Park under the Spaghetti Bowl, police said.

Luis Renteria faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Isaiah Lerma, 16, at a home on Durazno Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force months later tracked down and arrested Renteria in the city of Garland, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

After being extradited to El Paso, Renteria was booked into jail on Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a total bond of $750,000.

