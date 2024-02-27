Man, 49, critically wounded Tuesday morning in parking lot in the Back of the Yards

A 49-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting late Tuesday morning in a parking lot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:25 a.m., the victim was inside of a parking lot in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue when a female opened fire, striking him in the arm and stomach. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The woman ran east on foot down an alley after opening fire, police said. No one was in custody, but police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.