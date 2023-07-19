Man, 49, fatally shot in McCully bar; police seek suspect

Jul. 19—A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in a McCully bar early this morning and police are seeking a male suspect in their second-degree murder investigation.

Honolulu police officers responded to a 12:44 a.m. call from the 2000 block of South Beretania Street "where someone had been shot in a liquor establishment," a HPD police report said.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim on the ground and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived, treated the man and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., police said.

Witness said the victim and a male suspect "were patrons of the establishment." An argument between the two men escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times, the HPD report said. "The suspect fled the scene after the incident," police said.

No arrests had been made as of this morning, according to HPD. No description of the suspect was immediately released.

