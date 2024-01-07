Man, 49, killed in drive-by shooting in Garfield Park, police say

A 49-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said a vehicle approached the man at 6:08 a.m. while he was standing outside in the 600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue. An unknown number of gunmen fired shots at the victim, police said.

The man was shot multiple times, and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and police said they’re investigating the shooting.

