Man, 49, robbed at knifepoint at downtown Honolulu bus stop, police say

Feb. 8—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 49-year-old man at knifepoint at a bus stop in downtown Honolulu Friday.

The robbery occurred at the 1100 block of Alakea Street at about 5 :20 a.m.

Police said the suspect described to be in his 20s demanded the victim's items while holding a knife. The suspect took unspecified personal property and left the scene on foot with two other males.

No injuries were reported.