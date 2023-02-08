Man, 49, sentenced to 10 years for Waikiki surfboard rack arson

Feb. 8—A circuit judge sentenced a 49-year-old man Tuesday to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of setting fire to surfboard racks in Waikiki in 2021.

Glenn A. Helton was convicted of second-degree arson for the October 2021 fire that destroyed the surfboard lockers and about 500 surfboards.

Helton was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in an unrelated second-degree robbery case and five years in prison in a separate third-degree arson case.

Helton will serve the sentences concurrently as part of a plea agreement.

In a statement Tuesday, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, "Waikiki will be a safer place with Mr. Helton off the streets."

"The outcome of this won't restore the surfboard racks, but it does highlight the ongoing effort by Honolulu police and prosecutors to hold those who commit crimes in Waikiki and elsewhere accountable," Alm said.

Helton is ordered to pay the city $414,209 in restitution as part of his sentence. The city owned and operated the surfboard racks.

Honolulu firefighters responded to the fire at the city's surfboard lockers between the Moana Surfrider Hotel and the Waikiki police substation on Oct. 17, 2021.