Man With 5 Priors Arrested for Stabbing 94-Year-Old Asian Woman in SF

A man who stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in broad daylight in San Francisco is now in police custody.



The stabbing: Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing on Post Street around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in a press release shared by San Francisco Mayor London Breed.



Upon arriving, police found the Chinese Vietnamese victim, identified as Anh "Peng" Taylor, a four-decade resident of San Francisco, according to KPIX5. She had moved to San Francisco from Hawaii with her husband in the early 1970s.

She was stabbed through the wrist, had minor stab wounds on her torso and was also hit in the head, her family told KPIX5.

































View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Betty Yu (@bett_yu)











She was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and is still recovering. Authorities said she is expected to survive.

A knife, believed to have been used by the suspect, was also found at the scene.



The aftermath: The SFPD later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Daniel Cauich.



Police arrested Cauich on Clay Street around 11:45 a.m. without incident.

Cauich is charged with attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail or release. In addition, the suspect is also facing bodily injury enhancement charges and a probation violation.

Investigators are looking if the unprovoked attack was racially biased.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association called out San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Twitter for not doing anything against Cauich, who was arrested five times last year and wore an ankle monitor when he assaulted his victim.

Breed condemned the latest attack on AAPI community members, calling the violence "unacceptable" and affirmed the community would stand by its elders, on Twitter.



Featured Image via KRON 4 (left), KPIX5 (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Story continues

People Are Force-Feeding Pets Spicy Food After China Bans Binge-Eating Videos

Hong Kong University Professor Developing a Vaccine for Coronavirus

DNC Launches Ad Campaign for AAPI Heritage Month

NextShark, Admerasia, Act to Change Unveil Initiative to Fight Bullying Among Young AAPIs