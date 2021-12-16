Man, 50, arrested for allegedly punching his mother in Waianae

Dec. 16—A 50-year-old man, who had a charge of family abuse dismissed in October, was released Tuesday pending felony charges for allegedly punching his 69-year-old mother on Monday in Waianae.

On Monday, the man had gotten into an argument with his mother, which turned into a physical altercation, police said. He allegedly punched his mother Monday morning.

Police found him in Lualualei and arrested him at 10 :06 a.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault, violating a no-contact order and issued a 48-hour warning citation.

The man was released Tuesday morning pending charges.

On Aug. 9, he was charged with physically abusing his mother, and the court issued a stay-away order Aug. 30.

Family Court Judge Ronald Johnson dismissed the case without prejudice on Oct. 25 because the prosecution had not been in contact with the family member. He gave the state 60 days to refile the charge of misdemeanor abuse.