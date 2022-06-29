Man with 50 grams of raw fentanyl injures officer during arrest in Ligonier Giant Eagle parking lot

A local man was arrested in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Ligonier with 50 grams of raw fentanyl.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County detectives, and Ligonier Valley Police Department arrested Cortez Haselrig for having the 50 grams of raw fentanyl on his person.

Haselrig resisted arrest and fought with responding officers, injuring one, according to officials.

Police searched his home at 110 Churchill Street in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and found an additional 110 grams of raw fentanyl. The drugs were seized along with cutting agents, mixers, money and a digital scale.

The District Attorney’s Office said this had been an ongoing investigation into narcotics trafficking between Westmoreland and Cambria counties. The investigation was conducted through the cooperation of the Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Ligonier Valley Police Department, and Penn Township Police Department, along with the Department of Homeland Security in conjunction with the Westmoreland County HIDTA and District Attorney’s Office.

“I thank all of the law enforcement departments and officers involved in this investigation and arrest for their dedication and commitment to fight the war on drugs in our county and beyond. This is of paramount importance to my office and the safety and security of our communities,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

