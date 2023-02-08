Man in 50s in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Hartford

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford on Wednesday evening, police said.

Hartford Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 50 Congress St. on a report of a person shot just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers arrived on the scene, they located a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).