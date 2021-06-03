Man, 51, arrested for allegedly damaging glass door at federal court building in downtown Honolulu

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Jun. 3—Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old homeless man after he allegedly damaged a glass door at the federal court building in downtown Honolulu Tuesday.

Police said the suspect damaged the door at about 6 :50 pm. Tuesday.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.

He was released today pending investigation.

The door on the Halekauwila Street side of the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building was boarded up today.

