Man, 51, arrested for allegedly damaging glass door at federal court building in downtown Honolulu
Jun. 3—Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old homeless man after he allegedly damaged a glass door at the federal court building in downtown Honolulu Tuesday.
Police said the suspect damaged the door at about 6 :50 pm. Tuesday.
Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.
He was released today pending investigation.
The door on the Halekauwila Street side of the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building was boarded up today.