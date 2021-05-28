Man, 51, arrested after he allegedly punches officer in McCully-Moiliili

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

May 28—Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man after he allegedly punched a police officer in McCully-Moiliili Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of a man bothering and harassing customers at several businesses shortly after 6 :45 p.m.

Police arrived and located the suspect described to be homeless. Police said a struggle ensued and the suspect threatened and punched the officer, causing pain to his face. The suspect also allegedly attempted to steal the officer's gun.

Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, first-degree attempted theft, second-degree terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. Police also arrested him for investigation of two counts of third-degree promotion of dangerous drugs after officers found drug paraphernalia with residue in the suspect's possession after the arrest.

