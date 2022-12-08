Man, 51, arrested in connection with fatal Kaneohe stabbing

Dec. 8—Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with Tuesday's deadly stabbing of a 77-year-old security guard in Kaneohe.

Officers of the District 4 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the man this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder. Charges are pending.

Friends identified the stabbing victim as Mike Chu of Kailua.

Chu, who worked for Securitas Security Services, had just arrived at Windward City Shopping Center in his personal vehicle when a man approached him at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

An argument reportedly occurred between Chu and the other man. Police said the argument escalated and the man stabbed the security guard multiple times. The suspect then fled on foot toward Kamehameha Highway.

Chu suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chu, a husband and a father of two adult children, was about to be a grandfather for the first time this month.

He was a founding member of the Kailua Community Basketball League where he devoted many hours to improving the lives of youth.

Prior to working for Securitas, Chu worked in administration at Francis School in Manoa, a Catholic school that closed in 2019. He also previously worked at Saint Louis School in Kaimuki and St. John Vianney Parish School in Kailua.

Chu also served as a basketball referee for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu.

"We lost a good guy," said Chu's longtime friend, Gary Tanouye. "He gave a lot back to the community with his time and effort."