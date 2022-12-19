Man, 51, fatally slashed in neck on East Village street

A 51-year-old man was fatally slashed in the neck on an East Village street early Monday, police said.

The victim was attacked on Avenue A near E. 14th St. about 1:05 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him unconscious with a severe cut to his neck to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The victim lived nearby where he was killed, according to cops. His name was not immediately released.

The killer has not been caught and no murder weapon was recovered.