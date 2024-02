The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a 51-year-old man who died after being struck by a Wichita police cruiser Saturday night in southwest Wichita.

Jeffrey Moss of Wichita was on foot crossing West MacArthur Road in the 1300 block when he was struck by a cruiser driven by a 29-year-old officer heading east shortly before 8 p.m., a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log report shows.

He died at the scene of the crash, the KHP said.