Man, 51, killed while walking on Northbound I-15 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A 51-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-15 in South Salt Lake Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 29, at around 10:20 p.m., troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on I-15 in South Salt Lake, according to Cpl. Quincey Breur, UHP.

Breur said the victim had been walking in the Northbound lanes of I-15 at 3200 South when he was hit by a vehicle.

First responders administered life-saving efforts upon arrival, but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

It is unknown as to why the victim was in lanes of travel on I-15 at this time, Breur said.

Impairment is not suspected on behalf of the driver.

No further information is currently available.

