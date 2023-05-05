Man, 52, charged with murder of mother-in-law on Big Island

May 5—Prosecutors charged a 52-year-old Kurtistown man in connection with the brutal death of his mother-in-law in Keaau.

Christopher Roy Howlind was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in Teri Lynn Apple's death.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is expected to make his initial appearance at Hilo District Court today.

Hawaii island police responded to an unknown type of disturbance at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland Estates shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they observed Howlind with visible injuries to his hands, and his clothes were bloodied, police said.

Officers also observed a large sword covered in blood next to him.

Police located Apple's body with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands.

Police arrested Howlind on suspicion of murder. While officers took him to the Hilo cellblock, he began vomiting and became unresponsive.

Howlind was taken to Hilo Medical Center. Police said it's believed he ingested some type of chemical liquid before police arrived at the Orchidland Estates residence.

Autopsy results revealed Apple, 58, died of "multiple chop wounds and sharp-forced injuries," police said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.