Man, 52, found dead from stab wound to neck in Bronx apartment building

A 52-year-old man was found dead from a gruesome stab wound to the neck in the elevator room of a Bronx apartment building, cops said Sunday

Andre Harry was discovered dead on the floor in a building on E. 175th St. near Prospect Ave. in Crotona about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He lived about a block away.

Police found no knife on the scene and an NYPD spokesman had no information on a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

Harry had a lengthy criminal record, with 31 past arrests, police sources said.