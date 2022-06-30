Man, 52, indicted in connection with fatal Wilmington stabbing

A 52-year-old man has been indicted in connection with an April stabbing in Wilmington that resulted in a man dying last month.

Anthony Staples has been charged with the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro Hernandez. Wilmington Police has provided little information on why they believe Staples stabbed Guerro Hernandez on April 28.

The few details police provided are that officers responding to a vehicle crash at Fifth and N. DuPont streets learned a fight had occurred as a result of the crash.

A short time later, police said, Guerro Hernandez arrived at a hospital with a laceration. He died the following month, but police have not provided a date of death.

A grand jury indicted Staples last week and he was arrested on Monday. In addition to the murder charge, Staples was also indicted on weapons offense.

