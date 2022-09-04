Man, 53, arrested in connection with fatal Makiki stabbing

Sep. 4—A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder following the death of a 54-year-old man who was found in his bed with fatal stab wounds.

The Honolulu Police Department reported the on Friday at around 4 p.m. A witness reported that a male suspect with a knife may have stabbed another male. Police closed down the portion of Mott Smith Drive between Clio and Nehoa streets to investigate.

The victim was found in his room and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that he had multiple stab wounds. The victim has not yet been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office.

The suspect was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Both men are residents of the home, police said. An investigation is ongoing, but the stabbing does not appear to be a random act.