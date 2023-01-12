Man, 53, beaten to death in his Brooklyn bed, roommate sought for questioning

A 53-year-old man was found beaten to death in the Brooklyn apartment he shared with a roommate cops are now looking for, police said Thursday.

James Hudley was discovered dead in his Hinsdale St. apartment near Linden Blvd. in East New York after police responded to an 11:14 a.m. 911 call Wednesday about a fight between roommates.

Cops found Hudley beaten to death face down on his bed with signs of trauma to his head. His roommate is being sought for questioning, cops said.