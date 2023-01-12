Man, 53, beaten to death in his Brooklyn bed, roommate sought for questioning

Dr. Phil CBS
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, were found stabbed to death in a rented off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, after local police responded to reports of an unconscious person inside the residence. Nearly seven weeks later, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger at his parent's home in eastern Pennsylvania, in connection with the students' deaths. Kohberger, a Ph.D. candidate in criminology at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. "When the affidavit came out, I was absolutely shocked with how rich in information it was," says forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan.