Man, 54, indicted on federal charges of illegally transporting, storing hazardous waste for Young Laundry

Nov. 6—A federal grand jury in Hawaii indicted a 54-year-old man, hired by a regional manager for Young Laundry & Dry Cleaning, for illegally transporting and storing a dangerous hazardous waste and obstructing an agency proceeding, the Department of Justice announced today.

Anthony Shane Gilstrap was indicted for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA ) by transporting drums of the waste perchloroethylene from Young Laundry without a required manifest.

He then allegedly removed the drums to his unpermitted warehouse, without required RCRA manifests.

Gilstrap and U.S. Dry Cleaning Corp., the owner of Young Laundry, produced false manifests, which the Justice Department said in a news release was "to put the Hawaii Department of Health off the trail."

When a DOH inspector tried to locate the missing drums, Gilstrap allegedly lied about their whereabouts, the Justice Department said.

Gilstrap agreed in January 2017 to remove the drums from Young Laundry, whose regional manager hired him to do the job for $15, 000—less than half the price of legitimate hazardous waste disposal companies had quoted Young Laundry.

The Young Laundry regional manager pleaded guilty to causing the transportation of hazardous waste without a manifest and received a sense of probation.

Gilstrap, who has lived in Hawaii, Georgia and Kansas, was indicted Oct. 5 in the District of Kansas for possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.