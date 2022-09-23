Man, 54, seriously injured after he is hit with dart in Chinatown

Sep. 23—Honolulu police say a 54-year-old man was injured after an unknown suspect struck him in the chest with a homemade dart in Chinatown Wednesday night.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to North Hotel Street at about 10 :15 p.m.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injury.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.