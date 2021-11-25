Man, 55, critically injured in Waikiki stabbing
Nov. 25—A homeless man was critically injured in a stabbing in Waikiki early today, Honolulu police said.
The stabbing occurred on Ohua Avenue at about 12 :25 a.m.
Police said a male suspect approached the victim, 55, and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp object.
The victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Patrol officers responded and searched for the suspect to no avail.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.