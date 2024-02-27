Man, 55, mysteriously vanishes, cops say. Then a ‘piece of apparent flesh’ is found

The body of a missing 55-year-old man was discovered in a burnt piece of land behind his home, Michigan authorities say.

Michigan State Police said the man was reported missing Feb. 20 from Cadillac, about 95 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. His dog, truck and phone were at his home.

As troopers searched the area behind the house, they found the ground “had been recently disturbed,” according to a Feb. 27 news release.

“On Wednesday, February 23rd, detectives obtained a search warrant and begun excavating the area, locating large chunks of burnt wood, tires, remnants of burnt clothing and a piece of apparent flesh,” state police said.

As detectives continued to dig out the hole, they uncovered a body, according to state police.

The body, which had “charring and facial distortion,” was positively identified as the missing man, state police said Tuesday. His death is being considered a homicide.

State police said two suspects are currently jailed on unrelated charges. The suspects, who have not been publicly identified, were believed to have been staying with the 55-year-old man before he vanished.

The case remains under investigation.