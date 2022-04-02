Man, 55, sentenced to 50 years for sex offense on teen

For nearly five years, Walter Bernard Summers has been locked up at the Marion County Jail on charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child age 12 to 16.

Summers, 55, went to trial on Thursday and Friday, and testified claiming his innocence. However, a jury of three women and three men found him guilty after listening to the testimonies of Summers, the victim and multiple others about what happened in 2015.

50 years in prison

The jury took a little more than an hour before deciding on the guilt of Summers.

At the conclusion of the trial, Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti, who presided over the hearing, sentenced Summers to 50 years in prison as he was found to be a violent sexual felony offender.

Records show Summers has 1,621 days of credit while at the jail.

State records indicate Summers had previously spent time in prison for forgery and felony driving on a suspended driving license. Summers had been released from prison a year before the sexual incidents and was on felony probation for the driving offense. His probation was set to end a few months before the sex arrest.

In late October 2015, a then 15-year-old girl told Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies that Summers twice had sex with her at his residence.

A DNA sample was taken from Summers and it showed it matched the girl's underwear.

During his testimony, Summers told his lawyer, Gregg Brennan, a local attorney, that he did not have sexual activities with the victim. He also said he was "never alone with any kids," adding he didn't allow any children in his home.

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney in her closing argument said the incidents between Summers and the victim took place in the garage and a bedroom. Kidney said Summers forced himself on the girl and she knew the layout of his home.

Kidney said the DNA collected by law enforcement matched Summers' profile. She urged the jury to find Summers guilty of the offenses.

Brennan cast doubt on the DNA profile. He said if the two incidents of forced sex occurred, then why the alleged victim didn't tell anyone, call the police, scream or cry out. He said if Summers had molested the girl then why would she return to his client's home.

"It doesn't make any sense ladies and gentlemen," the lawyer said.

When it was her time to speak again, Kidney said the girl is credible. She said when the victim was on the stand, she had a difficult time reliving what happened to her, and that not remembering everything that happened to her means she's not telling the truth.

