Man, 55, stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his drinking buddy on a Queens street early Monday, police said.

The victim was drinking with his killer near 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside when he was stabbed in the upper body about 2:40 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Nearby witnesses did not get a good look at the attacker, who ran off with the murder weapon and has not been caught, police said.