LANSING — A 56-year-old Lansing man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Lansing.

Stevie Louis Jones was arraigned over the weekend on 16 felony counts, including three counts each of bank robbery and armed robbery, court records indicate.

54-A District Court Judge Tony Flores set a $125,000 cash bond for Jones pending further hearings in the case.

No attorney was listed for Jones in court records.

The robbery happened Friday afternoon at a bank branch on Clippert Street.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and tried to stop the driver, who sped off, sparking a chase, Lansing police said.

The pursuit ended in the 2800 block of Cooley Drive, where "individuals" were taken into custody, they said.

Beside the robbery charges, Jones faces one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding and multiple weapons counts. A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is set for Oct. 27.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man, 56, faces 16 felony counts in connection with Lansing bank robbery last week