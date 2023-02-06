Man, 56, found dying on Bronx street with cut to his head

A 56-year-old man was found dying on a Bronx street early Monday with a cut on his head, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he died from a fall or was the victim of a crime.

Police called to Boston Road near E. 166th St. at 1:44 a.m. found the victim unconscious in front of an apartment building. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved.

His name was not immediately released.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.