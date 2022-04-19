Man, 56, shot to death outside Brooklyn housing development

A Brooklyn man was fatally shot outside a public housing development Monday night.

James Huff, 56, was shot in the chest outside the Brownsville Houses on Blake Ave. at Rockaway Ave. just after 6:30 p.m.

Medics took him to Brookdale Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police were looking for a Nissan sedan that fled the scene toward Rockaway Ave., cop sources said.

It’s not yet known if Huff’s killing had any connection to his criminal past. He served three terms in state prison for drug-dealing and weapon possession convictions in the 1990s, and was most recently arrested on drug charges in 2018.