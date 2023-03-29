Man, 56, shot at Fort Worth intersection died of multiple wounds, pathologist concludes

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death on Monday in south Fort Worth.

Venson Townsend, 56, died on Monday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office. The wounds were in the upper body, Fort Worth police said.

Townsend was fired upon about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Street and Miller Avenue, police said.

Patrol officers found the suspect’s vehicle and detained a possible suspect. Police have not announced an arrest.

Police declined to say whether Townsend was in a business, a residence, a vehicle or on foot outdoors when he was shot. Townsend was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital.