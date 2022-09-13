Man, 57, charged in break at Marblehead town offices

Sep. 13—MARBLEHEAD — A 57-year-old Marblehead man is due in court Tuesday on charges that he broke into the Mary Alley Municipal office building and caused damage throughout, police said.

Anthony Graciale, of 2 Ocean Ave., is being charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,200.

Police were called to the town's offices on Widger Road shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, after employees arriving for work discovered the break-in and damage.

Police found damage throughout the building. Police detectives, assisted by a state police crime scene unit, were called in to investigate further, Chief Dennis King said in a statement.

Evidence at the scene led police to identify Graciale as a suspect.

Graciale, who was also wanted on a Lynn District Court warrant on similar charges, was arrested later Monday. He was being held without bail pending his court appearance Tuesday.

The building contains town offices, which were being cleaned Monday in anticipation of re-opening by Tuesday.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact Marblehead police Detective Sean Brady at 781-631-1212.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis