Man, 57, in critical condition after Friday night shooting; 29-year-old arrested

LANSING — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot amid an argument on the city's east side Friday night, Lansing police said.

A 29-year-old man, who investigators believe to be a suspect, was arrested without incident shortly after near East Michigan Avenue, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 9:56 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Kalamazoo Street, police said. Upon arriving, police located the man, who was on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers believe that an argument between the two individuals led to the dispute, police said.

The shooting was the second to happen in Lansing in less than 24 hours. Daniel Jacob Cannarile, of Lansing, 39, was fatally shot Friday morning near South Washington Avenue, and another man was charged with murder in the case.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their general line at 517-483-4600.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Shooting near East Kalamazoo Street leaves man, 59, in critical care