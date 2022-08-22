Man, 57, stabbed near downtown Wichita early Saturday, police say

Wichita police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday near downtown Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers were called out around 2:45 a.m. to the area near 13th and Broadway for a stabbing call. They found the man with cuts to his left wrist and face, Rebolledo said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Rebolledo said the man reported the incident two hours after it happened.

Rebolledo added that the man did not give details to officers.

“Due to the lack of cooperation from the victim, investigators had not been able to determine the circumstances of what led up to the stabbing,” Rebolledo said.

It is unknown if drugs were involved in the incident.