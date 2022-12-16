Man, 60, is arrested after stabbing in a Target parking lot, Merced police say

A 60-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing another man Thursday morning at a Target parking lot, according to police.

A stabbing victim arrived at 10:38 a.m. Thursday at Mercy Hospital in Merced. The man said he was stabbed in the Target parking lot.

Merced Police Department officers said they were able to view surveillance footage that showed the incident.

According to police, a man was sitting in his vehicle after shopping at Target. Steven Anthony Perez, 60, of Merced, was leaving the lot on a bicycle when he and the other man had a brief verbal altercation.

Several minutes later, Perez returned with a knife that he bought at Target and repeatedly stabbed the man who was still seated in his vehicle, according to police.

The man went to Mercy Hospital and was eventually flown to a regional trauma center for life-threatening wounds.

Perez’s bicycle was found at a nearby apartment complex. Perez was also at the apartment complex, police said, and taken into custody without incident.

Perez was booked into the Merced County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or ariase@cityofmerced.org.