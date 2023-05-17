Man, 60, dead in Sebastian house fire; Woman, 90, taken to hospital

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY −Sebastian police called to a house fire Monday night helped a 90-year-old woman out of a smoke-filled home but later found a man, 60, and a dog dead in the residence, a police official said.

The woman was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne but no other information was available Wednesday about her injuries or condition.

Police did not disclose the names of the home's two occupants, citing a need to verify that relatives of the deceased were notified.

Officers were first to arrive to the home in the 900 block of Dolphin Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday, said Sebastian police Capt. Timothy Wood.

From talks with those officers, Wood said he learned "there was a lot of smoke ... (but) thankfully the female was close to the front door."

The man was found in a bedroom. Wood said the mother and son were the only occupants aside from the dog.

A police and state fire marshal investigation is underway but Wood said, so far, "It does not appear like it was anything criminal."

A cause has not yet been determined, he said.

