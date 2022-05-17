Man, 60, found dead in South Brunswick home after fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A 60-year-old man was found dead Monday following a fire at a Pelham Road home.

The man has been identified as Vincent Cosumano, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday a fire was reported at 26 Pelham Road, a one-story home in the Kendall Park section of the township, according to a police monitoring service.

Heavy fire was reported through the home's roof.

South Brunswick police reported all three township fire companies were battling the Pelham Road fire, the second house fire in the township that day.

A police monitoring service indicates the man's body was found during a search of the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

