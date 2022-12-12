Man, 60, punched out on Brooklyn street dies four days later, attacker charged with manslaughter

A 60-year-old man punched out during an argument on a Brooklyn street died four days later — and his attacker has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday.

Arthur Fleschner was punched numerous times allegedly by Danny Quiles during a clash on Hegeman Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville about 9:10 a.m. Dec. 4, police said.

After Fleschner collapsed in the street Quiles , 52, dragged him onto the sidewalk before running off, cops said.

Both men were living less than three blocks away at The Hegeman, a supportive housing facility for formerly homeless single men.

Medics rushed the victim, with serious head injuries, to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died Thursday.

Quiles was nabbed the next day and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail after being arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Police said Quiles has prior arrests, as did Fleschner, who was due back in court Dec. 30 for a case in which he was charged with menacing with a weapon.