Man, 60, sentenced to prison for deadly shooting at north Wichita home in 2014

A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita man to 18 years in prison for the shooting death of another man in 2014, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

James L. Edwards, 60, pleaded guilty on April 6 to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the Oct. 9, 2014, killing of Nathaniel Jackson, 36. Police have said Jackson died at a hospital less than an hour after he was shot during a cocaine sale and possible robbery inside Edwards’ home in the 1500 block of North Minnesota.

Officers found Jackson in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds after Edwards called 911, according to an affidavit released by the court.

Edwards told police he had asked Jackson to come over to sell crack cocaine to another man who wanted to buy some, the affidavit says. He was arrested and charged with felony murder in 2019, nearly five years after Jackson’s death, after prosecutors dismissed a homicide charge in 2015 against that other man, Michael D. Davis, over unspecified concerns about the investigation.

The voluntary manslaughter count in an amended complaint filed in the case says Edwards killed Jackson “upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.”

Judge Christopher Magana imposed the sentence Monday. It includes three years of post-release supervision, Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, said.